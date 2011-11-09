 Skip to the content
Instant Insurance specializes in Auto, Home, Motorcycle, Boat, RV, and Leisure Vehicle Insurance.

Insuring All of Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina

Instant Insurance is a full-service independent insurance agency located in beautiful Lake County, Florida. Started in 2004 by Kyle Burnett, Instant Insurance is focused on providing superior customer service to our valued clients. Since we are an independent insurance agency we are able to choose from a list of reputable A-rated companies instead of being locked-in to one product or rate. This allows Instant Insurance to offer an array of options tailored to meet your specific needs.

Although we specialize in boat and motorcycle insurance we are also able to provide the following types of insurance coverage for our clients:

  • Auto Insurance
  • Commercial Vehicle Insurance
  • RV Insurance
  • Golf Cart Insurance
  • ATV Insurance
  • Homeowners Insurance
  • Flood Insurance
  • Collector Car Insurance
